World’s top 11 most beautiful countries revealed in new study

A newly published list has revealed 11 destinations based on the experiences of travellers who have actually visited them

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Every country has its own unique attractions, such as remarkable architecture, vibrant landscapes, rich history and long-standing traditions.

With 195 diverse countries, choosing the most beautiful places in the world is very difficult.

Picking the world’s most beautiful countries may seem impossible but a newly published list has revealed 11 destinations based on the experiences of travellers who have actually visited them.

Travellers recommend them as must-visit destinations for anyone planning a major trip or creating a bucket list.

World's most beautiful country:

New Zealand was ranked as the world’s most beautiful country in Rough Guides’ 2024 poll which was based on votes from the publisher’s readers.

Readers highlighted New Zealand for its stunning scenery, wide range of activities and the dramatic contrast between rugged, snow-covered mountains and untouched golden beaches.

Top 10 most beautiful countries:

Greece

Italy

Japan

Switzerland

Norway

Indonesia

Canada

Iceland

India

Thailand

