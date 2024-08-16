Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus

The World's most popular video game finally makes a major return to mobile devices!
Fortnite is back on mobile devices after a four-year absence. The game is now accessible on Android phones worldwide through the newly launched Epic Games Store.
However, for iPhone users, Fortnite is only available in the European Union (EU) due to recent regulatory changes, as per BBC.
The game was initially removed from mobile platforms in 2020 following a dispute over payment methods between Epic Games, Apple, and Google.
To play Fortnite on mobile devices now, users must download an alternative app store, which Epic describes as a complicated process.
The EU's new Digital Markets Act, effective since March, has forced Apple to allow alternative app stores on its devices.
This law is not in effect outside the EU, so iPhone users in other regions must still use Apple's App Store exclusively.
Android users in the UK, where Android holds a 56% market share, can now access Fortnite through the Epic Games Store.
Meanwhile, UK iPhone users can only play Fortnite via a browser, with hopes to reintroduce the app by late 2025 pending new UK competition laws.
In addition to this, Fortnite remains free to play but generates revenue through in-game purchases.