Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a picture on Instagram featuring a seven-foot-tall statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan.
Crafted by New York-based artist Daniel Arsham, the statue is displayed next to a tree in a lush garden.
In the photo, Chan is seen sipping from a mug that matches the statue's color. The statue features a flowing silver garment and a blueish-green figure, inspired by ancient Roman sculptures.
Zuckerberg playfully captioned the post, "Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," while Chan joined the fun with a lighthearted comment, "The more of me the better?"
The post has sparked online reactions, with users both admiring and joking about the extravagant gesture. One user commented, "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you," while another penned, "This will be in a museum someday."
Not only that, replying to a user’s comment, Mark revealed that he had joked about making a sculpture of Chan for years and finally took the opportunity to collaborate with Arsham.
Arsham, known for his work in sculpture, architecture, and film, recently opened the exhibition "Phases" at Fotografiska New York.
For the unversed, Zuckerberg and Chan met in 2003 at Harvard, married in 2012, and have three daughters.