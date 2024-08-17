Experts sound alarm on hidden dangers of excessive caffeine intake 

New research revealed that excessive intake of caffeine is linked to high blood pressure and heart disease.
According to Healthline, a research report at the (American College of Cardiology) ACC Asia 2024 Conference India suggested that people who consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
The lead study author Nency Kagathara of the Department of Internal Medicine at Zydus Medical College and Hospital in India stated, “Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates.”
She further added, “Our study sought to determine the effects of chronic caffeine consumption on heart health, specifically the recovery of heart rate and blood pressure.”
For this study, researchers evaluated 92 people between the ages of 18 and 45 who did not have high blood pressure issues.
Moreover, they observed their daily (5 days a week) caffeinated drink intake for over a year, and it was found that nearly 20% of the participants consumed over 400 mg of caffeine daily.
As per the news release of the study, daily caffeine intake of over 400 mg ‘was shown to significantly impact the autonomic nervous system, raising the heart rate and blood pressure over time.’
Furthermore, experts emphasized that consuming caffeine is not injurious for health, but it is important to manage your daily intake.
Cheng-Han Chen, MD, an interventional cardiologist who was not involved in the study suggested that moderate daily caffeine intake could reduce the risk of liver cancer, endometrial cancer and Type 2 diabetes.