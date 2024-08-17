Health

Experts sound alarm on hidden dangers of excessive caffeine intake

Caffeine consumption over 400 mg daily increases risk of cardiovascular disease

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Experts sound alarm on hidden dangers of excessive caffeine intake
Experts sound alarm on hidden dangers of excessive caffeine intake 

New research revealed that excessive intake of caffeine is linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. 

According to Healthline, a research report at the (American College of Cardiology) ACC Asia 2024 Conference India suggested that people who consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease. 

The lead study author Nency Kagathara of the Department of Internal Medicine at Zydus Medical College and Hospital in India stated, “Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates.”

She further added, “Our study sought to determine the effects of chronic caffeine consumption on heart health, specifically the recovery of heart rate and blood pressure.”

For this study, researchers evaluated 92 people between the ages of 18 and 45 who did not have high blood pressure issues. 

Moreover, they observed their daily (5 days a week) caffeinated drink intake for over a year, and it was found that nearly 20% of the participants consumed over 400 mg of caffeine daily.

As per the news release of the study, daily caffeine intake of over 400 mg ‘was shown to significantly impact the autonomic nervous system, raising the heart rate and blood pressure over time.’

Furthermore, experts emphasized that consuming caffeine is not injurious for health, but it is important to manage your daily intake. 

 Cheng-Han Chen, MD, an interventional cardiologist who was not involved in the study suggested that moderate daily caffeine intake could reduce the risk of liver cancer, endometrial cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set

Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

Health News

King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Monkeypox hits Pakistan: Three cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Mpox outbreak causes spike in vaccine manufacturer shares
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Mpox outbreak: WHO declares global health emergency after 'extraordinary events'
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Monkeypox: spread, risk, symptoms, and treatment
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
This game-changing snack could be your secret weapon for weight loss success
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Red meat consumption linked to higher type 2 diabetes risk
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Add this to your diet and say goodbye to chronic diseases!
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Washing fruit and think it’s clean? New study disagrees
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Sunscreen alone may not be enough: find shocking reasons you're at risk
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
13-year-old girl tragically dies from allergic reaction to Costa Coffee hot chocolate
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
CDC reveals childhood vaccines save over 1 million US lives in 3 decades