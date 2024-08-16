Spouses of cancer patients face increased suicide risk, study reveals

A new study reveals shocking findings that people married to a cancer patient are at a higher risk of suicide.
According to MedPage Today, a nationwide study in Denmark involving over 2 million people suggested that spouses of cancer patients are at risk of suicide attempts and death from suicide.
Qianwei Liu and co-authors noted, “To our knowledge, this nationwide cohort study is the first to show that spouses of patients with cancer have an elevated risk of both suicide attempt and suicide death.”
The study published in the journal JAMA Oncology found that 62.6 per 100,000 people are at risk of attempting suicide, and 16.3 per 100,000 people died from suicide.
The study authors wrote, “A greater burden of the disease may contribute to a higher level of psychological distress of the patient with cancer and a greater need of support and caregiving from their loved ones, particularly the spouse.”
They further added, "These latest findings add to other recent evidence showing increased risks of depression or hospitalisation opens in a new tab or window for new-onset psychiatric disorders (especially depression and stress-related disorders) in spouses of patients with any cancer."
The researchers emphasised that the condition and mental health of the spouse of the patient need to be considered during follow-ups.
The researchers concluded, "At health visits in either oncology or primary care clinics, spouses should be screened for psychosocial distress and connected to resources that will support their long-term mental health and well-being.”