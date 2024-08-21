World

Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6

Search for the last missing person of the Bayesian superyacht continues

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Search for the last missing person of the Bayesian superyacht continues
Search for the last missing person of the Bayesian superyacht continues 

Sicilian authorities have discovered the fifth body of the Bayesian super yacht that sank off the Sicily coast.

According to the BBC, authorities have recovered four bodies of the six missing people from the yacht and are currently working to retrieve a fifth body from the wreckage.

After the discovery of the fifth body, the death toll rose to six as the body of Recaldo Thomas, the yacht's chef, was recovered from the sea on Monday, August 19, the first day of rescues and search operations.

The British luxury yacht sank off the Sicily coast after it was hit by a sea storm on Monday.

British tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter are also among those who remain unaccounted.

Rescue Workers will be Traumatised

An expert has told the BBC that the divers and rescue workers who are taking part in the operation will be left ‘traumatised.’

Bertrand Sciboz, the owner of a shipwreck research and salvage specialised company, said, "For myself and for my team of divers, it's always very difficult if you have to do this job.”

He further added, "It's always a big trauma," he adds, even if the divers are used to recovering missions like this one.”

Sciboz highlighted, "The worst thing in this case will be taking off all the debris just floating everywhere in the yacht.”

Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6

Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking

Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care

Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care

World News

Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump for his ‘narrow view’ in fiery DNC speech
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
35 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran after horrific bus crash
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Obama's fiery speech brings the heat on DNC second night: ‘Don’t boo vote’
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports