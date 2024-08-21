Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6

Sicilian authorities have discovered the fifth body of the Bayesian super yacht that sank off the Sicily coast.
According to the BBC, authorities have recovered four bodies of the six missing people from the yacht and are currently working to retrieve a fifth body from the wreckage.
After the discovery of the fifth body, the death toll rose to six as the body of Recaldo Thomas, the yacht's chef, was recovered from the sea on Monday, August 19, the first day of rescues and search operations.
The British luxury yacht sank off the Sicily coast after it was hit by a sea storm on Monday.
British tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter are also among those who remain unaccounted.
Rescue Workers will be Traumatised
An expert has told the BBC that the divers and rescue workers who are taking part in the operation will be left ‘traumatised.’
Bertrand Sciboz, the owner of a shipwreck research and salvage specialised company, said, "For myself and for my team of divers, it's always very difficult if you have to do this job.”
He further added, "It's always a big trauma," he adds, even if the divers are used to recovering missions like this one.”
Sciboz highlighted, "The worst thing in this case will be taking off all the debris just floating everywhere in the yacht.”