World

Donald Trump FIRES BACK at Queen Elizabeth’s ‘very rude’ remarks

Queen Elizabeth II ‘disliked’ Donald Trump for being ‘rude,’ claims latest biography

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Queen Elizabeth II ‘disliked’ Donald Trump for being ‘rude,’ claims latest biography
Queen Elizabeth II ‘disliked’ Donald Trump for being ‘rude,’ claims latest biography

Donald Trump is striking down the allegations made about him in Queen Elizabeth’s provocative new biography!

The bombshell claims that began circulating and became viral in no time are now getting a hit back from the former US President Trump, who broke his silence over the matter in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I heard I was her favorite president," said the Republican candidate of his meeting with the Queen during his presidency.

He also noted that both of them spent hours together and even greeted each other warmly.

"It was totally false. I have no idea who the writer is, but it was really just the opposite," said Trump after his North Carolina rally, adding, "I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me, and I liked her."

The latest revelations came from the late queen’s biographer Craig Brown’s new book A Voyage Around the Queen, which is excerpted by the Daily Mail in Britain.

The book provides readers with insights into Queen Elizabeth’s private beliefs.

Brown’s book also revealed that the late monarch was suspicious of the former US president and his wife Melania Trump’s relationship and said that he “must have some sort of arrangement” with her, “or else why would she have remained married to him?”

The Queen also “disliked” Trump’s habit of glancing over her shoulder as if he were “in search of others more interesting.”

Mahira Khan shines bright in glamorous jeweled ensemble

Mahira Khan shines bright in glamorous jeweled ensemble
UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants

UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants
‘Stree 3’ in works as Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ shatters records?

‘Stree 3’ in works as Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ shatters records?
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing

Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing

World News

Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Afghanistan’s Taliban government names first official ambassador to UAE
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials