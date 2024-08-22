Donald Trump FIRES BACK at Queen Elizabeth’s ‘very rude’ remarks

Donald Trump is striking down the allegations made about him in Queen Elizabeth’s provocative new biography!
The bombshell claims that began circulating and became viral in no time are now getting a hit back from the former US President Trump, who broke his silence over the matter in an interview with the Daily Mail.
“I heard I was her favorite president," said the Republican candidate of his meeting with the Queen during his presidency.
He also noted that both of them spent hours together and even greeted each other warmly.
"It was totally false. I have no idea who the writer is, but it was really just the opposite," said Trump after his North Carolina rally, adding, "I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me, and I liked her."
The latest revelations came from the late queen’s biographer Craig Brown’s new book A Voyage Around the Queen, which is excerpted by the Daily Mail in Britain.
The book provides readers with insights into Queen Elizabeth’s private beliefs.
Brown’s book also revealed that the late monarch was suspicious of the former US president and his wife Melania Trump’s relationship and said that he “must have some sort of arrangement” with her, “or else why would she have remained married to him?”
The Queen also “disliked” Trump’s habit of glancing over her shoulder as if he were “in search of others more interesting.”