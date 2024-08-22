Thailand reports first case of 'severe' mpox strain as global spread continues

The monkeypox virus (mpox) is spreading worldwide, and Thailand has confirmed its first case of a potentially more severe strain known as Clade 1b.
In Thailand, a 66-year-old European man, who arrived in Bangkok from an unnamed African nation on August 14, has been diagnosed with mpox, as per BBC.
He started showing symptoms the following day and sought medical care, where it was confirmed he had the Clade 1b strain.
Health officials are now tracking 43 people who were in close contact to the infected man and those he met after arriving.
Meanwhile, Sweden recently reported its first case of Clade 1b, linked to recent travel to an unnamed African country.
The outbreak started in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year, causing at least 450 deaths, and has spread to neighbouring countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.
Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) label it a public health emergency.
How Mpox spread?
Mpox spreads through close contact, including sex, skin-to-skin contact, and close breathing, but is less infectious compared to viruses like Covid and measles.
Preventive measures:
Control measures include raising awareness, monitoring close contacts, and using vaccines, which are currently limited in Africa but are expected to increase in availability soon.