Health

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study

Experts mentioned radiation remains essential for higher-risk patients but being used less often in lower-risk cases

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study
Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study 

An international study revealed many women with initial-stage breast cancer may safely skip radiation following mastectomy due to cutting-edge innovations in medical technology.

The clinical trial followed over 1,600 women with early-stage breast cancer considered at intermediate risk for recurrence, either Stage 2 with up to three affected lymph nodes or last stage tumors without node involvement.

All the participants underwent mastectomy and lymph node removal and got modern chemotherapies. Half received radiation, while the other half skipped them.

Following 10 years, survival rates were almost identical: 81.4% for women who had radiation versus 81.9% for those who did not. Only 29 women faced cancer recurrence in the chest area without radiation.

Study lead Professor Ian Kunkler of the University of Edinburgh stated that the results indicated recurrence risk is now “very low” with new innovations in medicines, suggesting radiation can often be skipped.

Furthermore, experts mentioned radiation remains essential for higher-risk patients but being used less often in lower-risk cases because of a plenty of adverse effects, including swelling, irritation, lung inflammation, and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet
Up to 26 farm outbreaks have been confirmed that include 22 in England since October, leading to widespread deduction of flocks

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says
This change would mark a significant reduction from current prices that may surpass $1,000 per month

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand
Taskforce urged more support for individuals on waiting lists for young individuals providing early, needs-based support for ADHD

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?
DASH diet fosters steady energy, weight control, and enhanced overall nutrition

Wildfire smoke associated with premature births, study

Wildfire smoke associated with premature births, study
Recent research highlighted the significance of protecting pregnant individuals during smoke events

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study
Skipping a meal or fasting for nearly half a day does not impact cognitive performance

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress
Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier across US, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study
Up to seven million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, a number expected to double by 2060

6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal

6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal
The recalled pasta meal was associated with Listeria outbreak

Long-term Melatonin use may lead to heart failure, study

Long-term Melatonin use may lead to heart failure, study
People who used used melatonin for a year had a 90% increased risk of developing heart failure in contrast to non-users

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025
It's time to separate fact from fiction: 5 health myths you need to stop believing this year

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal
Kimberly-Clark is the consumer products giant that owns Kleenex and Huggies