Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet

Up to 26 farm outbreaks have been confirmed that include 22 in England since October, leading to widespread deduction of flocks

Experts warned that the bird flu increasingly spreading across UK poultry farms could be highly infectious.

Professor Ian Brown of the Pirbright Institute urged farmers to “prepare for the worst” as infections spike.

A mandatory housing order was launched in England on Thursday to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1.

Since the past month, up to 26 farm outbreaks have been confirmed that include 22 in England, leading to widespread deduction of flocks.

Professor further suggested early signs are hinting towards a severe outbreak, urging farmers to strengthen biosecurity.

Wiltshire egg producer Sarah Godwin, owner of 32,000 hens, stated bringing them indoors was “terrible but necessary” to control the infection.

Furthermore, Sarah warned tiny traces of contamination from wild birds can pose a serious health threat over the entire flocks.

The UK Health Security Agency maintains the risk to public health remains “very low,” while the Food Standards Agency stated properly cooked eggs and poultry remain safe.

However, Brown cautioned that the virus must be diligently monitored for mutations that may affect humans.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss stated housing birds will assist minimise infection rates, expressing gratitude towards farmers for their cooperation as the poultry sector is once again under pressure.

