World

Kamala Harris makes history as first Black woman to lead major party ticket

US vice president formally accepts Democratic nomination for president at last day of DNC

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
US vice president formally accepts Democratic nomination for president at last day of DNC
US vice president formally accepts Democratic nomination for president at last day of DNC

US vice president Kamala Harris has officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

According to CNN, Harris created history as the first Asian American Black woman to lead a major-party ticket.

The US vice president on the fourth day of the DNC in Chicago accepted the party nomination, saying, “On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender, or the language a grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey.”

“On behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination,” she continued.

Moreover, after accepting the nominations, Harris, while referring to the Republicans, vowed that she will be ‘a president for all Americans’ and that she will always ‘put country above party and self.’

If Harris succeeds in getting a majority in the November presidential elections, she will become the first female president of America.

Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip

Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip
Novak Djokovic thanked Carlos Alcaraz for ‘letting’ him win Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic thanked Carlos Alcaraz for ‘letting’ him win Olympic gold
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar amp up their style game in Dallas

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar amp up their style game in Dallas
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback

Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback

World News

Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Donald Trump FIRES BACK at Queen Elizabeth’s ‘very rude’ remarks
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
World’s second-largest diamond found in Botswana
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Afghanistan’s Taliban government names first official ambassador to UAE
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect