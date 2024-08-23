Kamala Harris makes history as first Black woman to lead major party ticket

US vice president Kamala Harris has officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
According to CNN, Harris created history as the first Asian American Black woman to lead a major-party ticket.
The US vice president on the fourth day of the DNC in Chicago accepted the party nomination, saying, “On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender, or the language a grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey.”
“On behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination,” she continued.
Moreover, after accepting the nominations, Harris, while referring to the Republicans, vowed that she will be ‘a president for all Americans’ and that she will always ‘put country above party and self.’
If Harris succeeds in getting a majority in the November presidential elections, she will become the first female president of America.