Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Scientists have discovered that type 2 diabetes may interfere with the removal of Alzheimer’s-related proteins, highlighting potential strategies to lower cognitive risks by controlling blood sugar levels.

In a recent study done by Sweden’s Umeå University claims that people having type 2 diabetes possess much higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s and related cognitive issues, suggesting that such people find it challenging to clear protein which is highly linked to the disease.

“The results may be important for further research into possible treatments to counteract the risk of people with type 2 diabetes being affected by Alzheimer’s,” said a senior professor, Olov Rolandsson, the researcher and author of the study.

Researchers detected Alzheimer’s-associated biomarkers in the blood plasma along with increased amyloid protein levels in diabetic adolescents and young adults’ brain regions linked with the disease.

In another study, conducted at Texas A&M University in College Station, the associate professor Narendra Kumar said, “We think that diabetes and Alzheimer's disease are strongly linked, and by taking preventative or amelioration measures for diabetes, we can prevent or at least significantly slow down the progression of the symptoms of dementia in Alzheimer's disease."

Both diabetes and Alzheimer’s are major global health issues. While diabetes affects about 10% of US adults by impairing their bodies’ ability to convert food into energy, Alzheimer’s, on the other hand, is a progressive form of dementia leading to a steady decline in memory and cognitive functions, becoming one of the top 10 causes of death in the US.

