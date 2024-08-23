Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study

If you are in your 20s and you use your phone a lot, you are at risk.
According to UPI, a new study suggested that young people who stick their eyes on a screen, either of a mobile phone, television, or computer, have higher chances of getting heart disease.
The researchers for this study analysed the data of over 4,000 young adults over the course of 30 years and revealed that people who watch television or any screen excessively in their early 20s have greater chances of a heart attack.
The lead author of the study and an associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco's (UCSF) Dr. Jason. Nagata said, “Our findings suggest that the amount of time young adults spend watching screens can significantly influence their risk of developing serious heart conditions later in life.”
He further added, “More screen time can displace important activities like sleep and physical activity. This underscores the importance of promoting healthy screen habits early in life to prevent future heart disease and stroke.”
The UCSF team found that every additional hour of screen time increases the risk of heart disease by 26% among the 23-year-old participants, whereas the risk of heart attack or stroke is elevated by 16%.
Nagata, in a UCSF news release, warned that ‘screen time in young adulthood sets the course for future screen habits through the rest of adulthood.’
The study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine suggested minimising screen time for better heart health.