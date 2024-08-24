Disturbing bodycam video shows deputies shooting a parents’ murderer

A newly released bodycam video showed the Orange County deputies shooting a man accused of murdering his parents.
On thursday, the OC Sheriff's Department released a dramatic footage capturing the moment deputies opened fire on a man suspected of brutally killing and decapitating his parents in their San Juan Capistrano home.
The shocking incident occurred on July 9, 2024, when the officers responded to a disturbing call at the San Juan Mobile Estates.
As the cops reached the location, they found decapitated and mutilated bodies of 77-year-old Ronald Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil.
A deceased dog was also found at the scene, further adding to the horror.
The 41-year-old suspect Joseph Gerdvil, was spotted shortly after the discovery.
He was reportedly covered in blood and driving a stolen golf cart taken from a maintenance worker in the area.
The released bodycam footage shows deputies confronting Gerdvil.
As he approaches a deputy with his gun drawn, the deputy orders him to get on the ground.
Gerdvil, however, does not comply, leading to the deputy opening fire.
Gerdvil was struck and later transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.