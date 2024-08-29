Health

Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19

The research revealed the impact of exclusionary health policies on British Muslims during the COVID-19

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
A new study has exposed the devastating impact of exclusionary health policies on British Muslims during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The research, published in the BMJ Open journal, reveals that language barriers, lack of access to smartphones, and unclear information led to a sense of abandonment among this community.

The study, conducted by a team of experts from the University of Leeds, University College London, Marie Curie, and the Muslim Council of Britain, highlights the catastrophic consequences of neglecting diverse communities in health care policy-making.

Dr. Gemma Clarke, senior research fellow at the University of Leeds noted, "The findings highlight how crucial it is that people from minority backgrounds are consulted when health care policies are designed to avoid marginalizing populations, especially during vulnerable times in their lives." 

"This was exacerbated by the lack of consideration for important festivals in the Muslim calendar during lockdowns," she added.

The research team warns that this exclusion has led to a disproportionate impact on British Muslims, who already face significant challenges in accessing comprehensive palliative care.

"This study is a wake-up call for policymakers," said Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain. 

