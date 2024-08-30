Health

Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study

60% of the baby foods in the US did not meet World Health Organisation’s nutritional standards

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
60% of the baby foods in the US did not meet World Health Organisation’s nutritional standards
60% of the baby foods in the US did not meet World Health Organisation’s nutritional standards

Two-thirds of the baby foods available in supermarkets are unhealthy, a new study revealed.

According to CNN, a study published in the journal Nutrients revealed that 60% of 651 baby foods available in the ten US markets for infants and toddlers did not meet the World Health Organisation’s nutritional standards.

The study author, Elizabeth Dunford, said in a press release, “Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child's development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are.”

The researchers found that 70% of the products failed to meet the WHO’s protein guidance, while 25% did not meet the calorie content.

Moreover, one in five of the baby food products has salt levels higher than the suggested limit.

Dunford noted, “Research shows 50% of the sugar consumed from infant foods comes from pouches, and we found those were some of the worst offenders.”

The study also unveiled that the sale of baby food products has been raised to 900% in the past 13 years in the US.

The study has raised questions about the health standards and misleading marketing of infant and toddler food pouches.

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Health News

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
5 alarming ways ‘sugar’ is sabotaging your health