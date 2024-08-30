Sci-Tech

NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
NASA, in groundbreaking discovery, unveiled an invisible and weak energy field surrounding Earth.

According to Mail Online, scientists believe that this electric field around our planet is as important as gravitational pull and magnetic field. It is called an ‘ambipolar electric field.’

Scientists think that this field could be the reason behind the mysterious winds of super-fast particles that constantly flow out from the poles of Earth.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre astronomer, Glyn Collinson, said, “Any planet with an atmosphere should have an ambipolar field. Now that we've finally measured it, we can begin learning how it's shaped our planet as well as others over time."

Moreover, the co-author of the study, Professor Suzanne Imber, told Mail Online, “The field is generated by electrons, which have some thermal pressure that allows them to rise to higher altitudes on open field lines.”

She explained, “The electrons are tied to the magnetic field, so this is only detectable over the poles because high magnetic latitudes are where the field lines go from the surface out to space.”

Collinson noted, “We've never been able to measure this before because we haven't had the technology. So, we built the Endurance rocket ship to go looking for this great invisible force."

Collinson is optimistic that as scientists have ‘finally measured it’ they can now ‘begin learning how it’s shaped our planet as well as others over time.’

