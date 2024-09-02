World

Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Anne Hidalgo wants to keep the Olympic ring on the Eiffel Tower after the Games

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Anne Hidalgo wants to keep the Olympic ring on the Eiffel Tower after the Games
Anne Hidalgo wants to keep the Olympic ring on the Eiffel Tower after the Games

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has sparked a debate about the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.

According to BBC, the Paris mayor did not want to remove the Olympic rings from the Eiffel Tower even after the summer Games.

Hidalgo told French newspaper Ouest-France, “The decision is up to me, and I have the agreement of the IOC (International Olympic Committee). So yes, they (the rings) will stay on the Eiffel Tower.

She also said that the current rings, 29 m (95 ft) wide, 15 m high, and 30 tonne, are too heavy, and they will be replaced later by the lighter version.

The mayor claimed that the ‘French have fallen in love with Paris again’ during the Olympics and she wants to keep ‘this festive spirit to remain.’

Some of the citizens backed her decision, saying, “The Eiffel Tower is very beautiful; the rings add color. It's very nice to see it like this.”

Meanwhile, others have criticized it, saying that the rings will ‘defile’ the iconic monument of the country.

A local resident told France Bleu, “It's a historic monument, why defile it with rings? It was good for the Olympics, but now it's over; we can move on, maybe we should remove them and return the Eiffel Tower to how it was before.”

The five rings, blue, yellow, black, green, and red, were installed on the Eiffel Tower before the Paris Olympics and were expected to be removed after the Paralympics closing ceremony on September 8.

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

World News

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Titanic sinks again: Surprising images reveal slow decay of wreckage
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Taiwanese President tells China to reclaim Russian land before making moves
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Donald Trump claims authority to interfere in presidential election
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Rescuers recover 17 bodies from missing helicopter in Russia’s Kamchatka
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Israeli Defence Minister urges Netanyahu to finalize ceasefire deal with Hamas
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Crew members reveal harrowing final moments of Mike Lynch’s yacht off Sicily
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
UK met office issues yellow weather and thunderstorm warning
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Ukrainian drones attack spark fires at Russian energy plants
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions