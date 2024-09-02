Sci-Tech

WhatsApp enhances chat fun with new GIPHY sticker search tool

The GIPHY sticker search feature makes it easy to find and use a variety of fun stickers during conversations

  September 02, 2024
WhatsApp is consistently introducing new and exciting features for their users!

A recent report suggests that WhatsApp is introducing a new GIPHY sticker search feature.

The GIPHY sticker search feature makes it easy to find and use a variety of fun stickers during conversations, allowing for better self-expression with friends, family, and others.

According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, this tool is now available for iPhone users and can be downloaded from the App Store.

The feature is part of WhatsApp iOS version 24.17.78.

This feature also lets iOS users send stickers that aren’t already in their personal collection. By searching GIPHY, you can find the perfect animated or realistic stickers for your chats.

Additionally, users can arrange their favourite stickers in the sticker tray to their liking, enhancing their experience by making it simpler to find the right sticker to express their feelings.

This feature will be available on your phones in a few weeks, but if it doesn’t appear, make sure to update your app to access this new addition.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is launching a feature that includes augmented reality (AR) effects and filters for video calls.

