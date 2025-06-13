Sci-Tech

Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators

Snapchat has also announced the Auto-Save Stories Function to automatically save creators public stories to their profiles

In a significant move, Snapchat has launched a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features aimed at simplifying content creation and improving visibility for creators on the platform.

In an effort to keep creators within its ecosystem instead of relying on third-party apps like CapCut. Snapchat has rolled out the Timeline Editor, offering a seamless way to edit videos directly within the app.

The new tool presents video clips in a chronological layout for simplified rearranging and organising of footage.

After arranging a sequence, creators can improve their content using filters, lenses, background music selection from the Sounds library, and other creative features.

In addition, the platform has introduced the latest “Create a Video” template, enabling users to choose multiple Memories, add a song, and automatically generate a stylised competition.

It is currently accessible to iOS users worldwide.

Auto-Save Stories Function

Snapchat has announced the Auto-Save Stories Function that will now allow creators to automatically save their public stories to their profiles.

While this might stray from Snapchat's original concept, it enables users to curate a lasting archive of their favourite moments, helping them maintain a public content portfolio.

It extends content visibility beyond the 24-hour window, allowing fans to catch up on and revisit their favourite creator content over time.

Moreover, the latest feature allows creators to see how many people viewed their content for 12 days, which Stories and Spotlight posts performed best and more.

