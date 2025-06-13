Instagram rolls out exciting feature for music enthusiasts

Instagram has introduced a brand new feature for its Notes, which has left fans buzzing with excitement.
Ahead of World Music Day – which falls on June 21 – Meta's media sharing platform's new update allows users to share their current favourite Spotify tracks directly to Instagram Notes.
If users are listening to music on Spotify and want to share it without going through the hassle of creating a Reel or a separate story, this feature makes it easier.
Here is how it works:
1. Tap the music icon on Instagram Note
2. For the first time-usage, the click will redirect you to the Spotify account
3. If a song is already being played on the audio-streaming platform, the track will appear automatically in the Note
4. Once you tap "Share," the Note with a Spotify track will appear above the DMs, visible only to mutual followers.
The track can also be accompanied with an optional text to perfectly represent the user’s mood.
How to link Spotify to Instagram
The Spotify account can be linked with Instagram in two ways:
1. Click on Instagram Settings
2. Tap App Website Permissions and link Spotify manually
The other way is to link directly by tapping a Spotify track in Reels, Stories, or when creating a Note – an option to link will appear automatically.