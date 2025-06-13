Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS

In a significant move, Google has revamped its Snapseed image editing app on iOS, marking the first major update on iOS since adding dark mode in 2021.
Originally, Snapseed was only accessible on iOS before the Alphabet-owned firm purchased it in 201. The company later expanded Snapseed to Android and made the app free to use.
Along with a range of tools for tweaking RAW and JPG files, Snapseed also offers a variety of filters with this latest update.
Snapseed brings 'Faves' tab
With this significant update, Snapseed changed the look on iOS, bringing a new “Faves” option to the centre of the bottom toolbar and enabling you to save specific tools.
In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Michael Marconi stated, “We’re bringing a whole new look and feel to Snapseed on iOS. There are so many people who have loved using Snapseed to edit their photos over the years, so we’re giving it a fresh look with a more intuitive layout and a few new features.”
However, the latest Snapseed update doesn’t appear to be launched on Android soon.