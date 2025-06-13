Sci-Tech

Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS

With this update, Snapseed receives a variety of filters, including some new vintage ones

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS
Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS

In a significant move, Google has revamped its Snapseed image editing app on iOS, marking the first major update on iOS since adding dark mode in 2021.

Originally, Snapseed was only accessible on iOS before the Alphabet-owned firm purchased it in 201. The company later expanded Snapseed to Android and made the app free to use.

Along with a range of tools for tweaking RAW and JPG files, Snapseed also offers a variety of filters with this latest update.

Snapseed brings 'Faves' tab

With this significant update, Snapseed changed the look on iOS, bringing a new “Faves” option to the centre of the bottom toolbar and enabling you to save specific tools.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Michael Marconi stated, “We’re bringing a whole new look and feel to Snapseed on iOS. There are so many people who have loved using Snapseed to edit their photos over the years, so we’re giving it a fresh look with a more intuitive layout and a few new features.”

However, the latest Snapseed update doesn’t appear to be launched on Android soon.

Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators
Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators
Snapchat has also announced the Auto-Save Stories Function to automatically save creators public stories to their profiles
Microsoft Copilot launches the latest ‘Highlights’ and multi-app features
Microsoft Copilot launches the latest ‘Highlights’ and multi-app features
Microsoft revealed that the latest AI-centric feature are currently available to US, with plans for broader expansion soon
Anker recalls 10000 power banks due to fire and burn hazards
Anker recalls 10000 power banks due to fire and burn hazards
Anker got up to 19 reports of fires and explosions, causing burn injuries to two individuals and 11 property damage
Instagram rolls out exciting feature for music enthusiasts
Instagram rolls out exciting feature for music enthusiasts
The Meta's platform has incorporate Spotify tracks in its Notes for more engaging user experience
Google Cloud blamed for widespread internet outage
Google Cloud blamed for widespread internet outage
A massive internet outage across multiple platforms had caused frustration and panic as complaints saw a huge spike
Barbie-maker Mattel join forces with OpenAI for first AI-powered toy
Barbie-maker Mattel join forces with OpenAI for first AI-powered toy
Mattel aims to ‘bring the magic of AI’ to develop toys and games for kids
Samsung introduces second One UI 8 beta with minor tweaks
Samsung introduces second One UI 8 beta with minor tweaks
Samsung's second UI 8 beta comes with a user feedback feature for enhanced performance
Nvidia plans to establish first industrial AI cloud in Germany
Nvidia plans to establish first industrial AI cloud in Germany
Nvidia's CEO Huang announced plans to build 20 AI factories in Europe
Snapchat launches the latest Lens+ subscription tier
Snapchat launches the latest Lens+ subscription tier
Snap's new tier, Lens+ is currently available for $8.99 per month, offering users access to exclusive Lenses and improved AR experiences
Meta AI announces new generative video editing feature
Meta AI announces new generative video editing feature
Meta announced the launch of more customisation options by the end of the year
WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands
WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands
WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart warns the case against Apple ‘could set a dangerous precedent’
OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report
OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report
OpenAI is likely to transition some of the server needs for ChatGPT and Sora to Google