Anker recalls 10000 power banks due to fire and burn hazards

Electronics manufacturer Anker recalled its PowerCore 10000 power bank (model A1263) following several fire and explosion reports.
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), the company got up to 19 reports of fires and explosions, causing burn injuries to two individuals and 11 property damage claims totaling over $60,700.
It’s a large recall involving up to 1,158,000 units sold across US via Amazon, Newegg and eBay between June 2016 and December 2022.
How to check anker's power bank model number?
To check if you have also purchased from the recalled anker power core 10000 power banks, find out the model number “A1263” printed on the back of the power bank.
Owners of affected units can get either a $30 gift card or a replacement 10,000 mAh power bank.
To claim it, consumers are required to submit two photos: one word “recalled” written in permanent marker, and another displaying the model number and serial number mentioned on the bottom of the power bank.
Though generally safe, lithium-ion batteries can break down over time, posing a serious fire threat. Couriers such as FedEx and airlines have strict policies regarding transportation.