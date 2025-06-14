Sci-Tech

Google converts online search results into conversations

Google is turning getting the internet queries results easier than ever with latest update

Google has decided to focus more on the audio component with a major update.

On Friday, June 13, the tech-giant rolled out a feature that allows users to turn their online queries into conversations.

This is being done with generative artificial intelligence that provides spoken summaries of questions' results.

According to Google, with Audio Overviews the Gemini AI models would be able to quickly and efficiently sum up query conclusions in conversational style.

In a blog post, the California-based company noted, "An audio overview can help you get a lay of the land, offering a convenient, hands-free way to absorb information whether you're multitasking or simply prefer an audio experience.”"

They further added, "We display helpful web pages right within the audio player on the search results page so you can easily dive in and learn more."

Google is strengthening online searches with generative artificial intelligence in a move to embrace AI.

Google's new AI initiative

Along with that, the company's, CEO Sundar Pichai, recently revealed a new AI mode in Google Search.

The search engine's developing AI model goes further than AI Overviews as it displays answers above the traditional blue links to websites and ads.

Since Google debuted AI Overviews in search slightly more than a year ago, it has grown to more than 1.5 billion users across several countries.

The push into generative AI comes amid heightening competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

