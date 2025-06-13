Sci-Tech

Microsoft Copilot launches the latest ‘Highlights’ and multi-app features

Microsoft revealed that the latest AI-centric feature are currently available to US, with plans for broader expansion soon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
In an effort to expand Copilot Vision, Microsoft has announced the latest “Highlights” feature to Windows, offering an intuitive and seamless user experience.

It utilises computer vision and tool use to assess the content on the user's screen and help them resolve queries.

Initially, the Copilot Vision was launched by Microsoft in December 2024, and in April, it was incorporated into the Microsoft Edge browser.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed the rollout of the Copilot Vision to Windows devices in the US. Users can access it on both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The latest variant of the feature supports up to two apps at the same time and it is also able to draw context from both screens simultaneously.

The new Highlights feature will enable users to command Copilot to display specific settings.

How to use Copilot Vision on Windows

  1. Firstly, launch the Copilot app to use Copilot Vision on Windows, and tap the new glasses icon in the composer.
  2. Afterwards, users are required to choose the browser window or app they would like to share along with the AI chatbot, and it can start helping them.
  3. To stop sharing the app or browser window, tap the X button in the composer.

Microsoft’s ‘Highlights’ and multi-app features availability

Microsoft revealed that the recently launched AI-centric feature will only be accessible all across the US, with plans for broader expansion to non-European countries in the near future.

