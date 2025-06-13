Sci-Tech

Google Cloud blamed for widespread internet outage

A massive internet outage across multiple platforms had caused frustration and panic as complaints saw a huge spike

Google Cloud was identified as the cause of a massive internet outage by a Cloudflare representative.

According to Down Detector, the sudden outage affected a variety of popular platforms, including Cloudflare, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Etsy, Snapchat, Gemini, DoorDash, Vimeo, Nintendo Switch Online and Google services.

Following the revival of services, a spokesperson of the San Francisco-based company stated that Google Cloud was responsible for the internet outage.

"A limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted. We expect them to come back shortly. The core Cloudflare services were not impacted," the official statement read.

Google Cloud on the massive internet outage

On the Google Cloud status page, the company initially reported that it was "experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products beginning at Thursday, 2025-06-12 10:51 PDT."

In the evening, the public cloud computing platform provided a further update, noting that the engineers are dealing with the problem.

Sharing that the team is working on the issue, they further added, "All the respective engineering teams are actively engaged and working on service recovery. We do not have an ETA for full service recovery."

Disruption to services including Google Cloud and Cloudflare left users frustrated as the outage took place during working hours, causing panic in corporate sectors as they were unable to access tools such as Google Meet.

