WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report

WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is reportedly under development and it is likely to be launched soon

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature to scan documents with the camera for iOS users, enabling them to rapidly capture documents directly within WhatsApp, adjust the border to frame the content precisely and send the scanned files instantly in their chats or groups.

Meta-owned WhatsApp aims to bring similar functionality to Android, ensuring an intuitive and seamless experience across platforms.

The upcoming feature will enable users to easily scan documents on the go, without relying on any third-party app, according to WABetaInfo.

After the launch of this feature, users can select the "Scan document" option and activate their handset’s camera. At this point, the camera preview will appear, letting users point their camera at the document they need to capture.

The instant messaging app offers two modes to capture documents to suit the preferences of all users: manual and automatic.

The manual mode will allow users to control exactly when the photo is taken.

The automatic mode identifies the borders of the document and captures it automatically without clicking it, making it a convenient option whenever users need a quick scan.

Once the photo is captured, WhatsApp will convert it into a PDF to directly share it in a chat or a group.

Availability

WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is currently under development and it is likely to be launched in the near future.

