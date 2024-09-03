Kamala Harris begins fall campaign with Labor Day event, joined by Biden

US President Joe Biden joined Kamala Harris in her campaign event on Labor Day in Pittsburgh.
According to CNN, Democrat nominee Harris’ campaign held a series of Labor Day events in the key states, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, on Monday, September 2, unofficially launching fall campaign spirit.
In the first president and vice president’s joint appearance in the campaign, Biden said, “I’ll be on the sidelines, but I’ll do everything I can to help. Are you ready to make Donald Trump a loser again?”
Moreover, Harris at an event in Michigan’s high school gymnasium praised unions for their vital role in shaping the country, saying, “We celebrate unions because unions helped build America, and unions helped build America’s middle class.”
She asked people not to pay attention to the polls in which Donald Trump has left her behind, claiming ‘we know how they play.’
Harris asserted, “I’m telling you we know how they play, we know what they do. So let’s not pay too much attention to the polls. Let’s know like labor always does, we are out here running like we are the underdog in this race because we know what we are fighting for.”
Furthermore, Harris’ campaign did not forget to criticise her opponent and Republican candidate Donald Trump for not holding a single rally or event on Labor Day.
Campaign spokesperson Joseph Costello stated, “Donald Trump is ditching workers on Labor Day because he is an anti-worker, anti-union extremist who will sell out working families for his billionaire donors if he takes power.”