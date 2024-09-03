World

Will there be no kimchi in summer? South Korea's cabbage under climate threat

Plant pathologist warned rising temperatures will wipe out cabbage for kimchi in summers

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Plant pathologist warned rising temperatures will wipe out cabbage for kimchi in summers
Plant pathologist warned rising temperatures will wipe out cabbage for kimchi in summers

South Korea’s favourite cabbage kimchi is under threat due to the rising temperatures and changing weather patterns in the region.

According to Reuters, the farmers, scientists, and manufacturers have warned that the quality and quantity of the napa cabbage that is used to make the iconic kimchi are suffering due to climate change.

Napa cabbage is planted in the mountain regions where the temperature does not rise above 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), but studies have suggested that the ubiquitous dish is at risk as the temperature in South Korea is rising.

Lee Young-gyu, a plant pathologist and virologist, said, “We hope these predictions don’t come to pass. Cabbage likes to grow in cool climates and adapts to a very narrow band of temperatures. The optimal temperatures are between 18 and 21 Celsius."

He warned, “If this continues, then in the summer time we might have to give up cabbage kimchi.”

Moreover, the government statistics agency data revealed that the cabbage farmland area in 2023, 3,995 hectares, was less than half of the area it was 20 years ago, 8,796 hectares.

While the Rural Development Administration, after analysing the climate change effects, suggested that the cabbage farming area will be shrunk to 44 hectares in the next 25 years and no cabbage will be cultivated in highlands by 2090.

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir mend ties in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir mend ties in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return

Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return
Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?

Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

World News

Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Kamala Harris begins fall campaign with Labor Day event, joined by Biden
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Hecht Museum welcomes boy who broke 3,500-year-old pot with open arms
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Vladimir Putin lands in Mongolia for key talks on Russia-China gas pipeline
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
China urges EU to stay neutral on South China Sea issues
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Israel general strike: Flight operation disrupted as thousands flood streets
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Titanic sinks again: Surprising images reveal slow decay of wreckage
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Taiwanese President tells China to reclaim Russian land before making moves
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Donald Trump claims authority to interfere in presidential election
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany