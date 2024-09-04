Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’

Packaged juices are not a nice thing to consume despite coming with “healthy” labels!
As part of this year’s National Nutrition Week, experts warned on Tuesday that commercial juices should be avoided as they’re low in nutritional value.
Fruit pulp is at a minimum level in these boxes whereas sugar content is quite high, posing the risk of both diabetes and obesity, which are already on the rise globally.
Dr. Shweta Gupta from Fortis Hospital told IANS, “Packaged juices are not healthy at all. The percentage of fruit pulp is low, while artificial flavours, stabilisers, sweeteners are generally very high.”
When bottles of juices are prepared, all the good part of fruits is tossed away, even though advertisements may suggest otherwise.
Recommending to eat fresh fruits directly instead of squeezing liquids out of them, Dr. Shweta Gupta added, “To maintain good health, avoid juices, especially packaged juices!”
Meanwhile, Dr. Sukhvinder Singh Saggu from CK Birla Hospital gave the same warning, affirming his fellow doctor’s words.
He highlighted that juices lead to “weight gain and insulin resistance,” whereas fresh fruits “prove a balanced mix of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.”