WHO reveals mobile phones do not cause brain cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a landmark study, found that there is no link between using mobile phones and brain tumours.

According to The Guardian, a study led by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (Arpansa) reviewed over 5,000 studies done between 1994 and 2022.

After excluding the weak, the researchers concluded that ‘evidence does not show a link between mobile phones and brain cancer or other head and neck cancers.’

The lead author and associate professor Ken Karipidis, who called the study ‘the most comprehensive review to date,’ said, “I’m quite confident with our conclusion. And what makes us quite confident is... even though mobile phone use has skyrocketed, brain tumour rates have remained stable.”

The study was mainly focused on the relationship between mobile phones and cancers of the central nervous system, including salivary, brain, and gland tumours.

Karipidis noted that when people hear the word radiation, they think of it like nuclear radiation.

He explained, “Radiation is basically energy that travels from one point to another. There are many different types, for example, ultraviolet radiation from the sun. We’re always exposed to low-level radio waves in the everyday environment.”

Karipidis asserted that the concern about cancer should be put to rest but emphasised that people should use mobile phones carefully with balance.

Health News

Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Fish acting ‘weird?’ Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study
Study finds blood test can predict Dementia