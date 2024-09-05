Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump revealed on Thursday, September 5, that if he wins the Nov. 5 election, he intends to establish a government efficiency commission led by billionaire Elon Musk.
As per multiple outlets, this was the first time Trump publicly supported the idea, although he had been discussing it with his aides for some time.
Trump stated that the commission would focus on eliminating "fraud and improper payments" and conducting a comprehensive audit of the federal government.
Meanwhile, Musk, who had shown interest in the role earlier in August, confirmed his willingness, saying, "I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises, No pay, no title, no recognition is needed."
Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, criticized the plan, accusing Trump and Musk of wanting to dismantle the non-partisan civil service and replace workers with their supporters.
Trump also reiterated his plan to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% for companies that manufacture in the US.
He proposed using federal land to build affordable housing, describing the new areas as "low tax" and "low regulation" to help reduce housing costs.
Additionally, Trump suggested creating a sovereign wealth fund to finance major infrastructure projects.