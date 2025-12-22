World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Bondi Beach shooting investigation reveals shocking details about gunmen

Bondi Beach attack investigation has revealed shocking details about the gunman and their shooting planning.

According to Sky News, Australian police said that shooter who opened fire on people attending Jewish event at Bondi Beach “conducted firearms training" with his father.

Naveed Akram along with father Sajid Akram killed 15 people and injured 20 others in an attack at Hanukkah event on Australia’s famous beach on Sunday, December 14.

Fifty-year-old Sajid Akram was killed by police at the scene, while his son, Naveed Akram, was injured and treated in hospital. He has since been charged with 59 offences, including a terror charge, and police transferred him to a prison on Monday.

New South Wales Police have released pictures of Naveed Akram and his father holding guns, as they "conducted firearms training in a countryside location, suspected to be NSW" in late October, according to a police fact sheet seen by Sky News.

"The accused and his father are seen throughout the video firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner," police said.

On the day of the Bondi Beach attack, the pair allegedly threw homemade bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the crowd of people at the gathering near the beach, but these did not detonate.

