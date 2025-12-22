World
Anthony Albanese booed at Bondi Beach memorial amid anger over antisemitism

Bondi Beach gun attack marked the deadliest antisemitic incident in Australia in recent history

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, was met with boos and insults at a memorial for victims of a recent Bondi Beach gun attack.

The hostile reaction came as many in the crowd expressed anger that he has not taken stronger action to combat rising antisemitism in Australia.

This reaction came despite Albanese's announcement that he would conduct a review of Australia's police and intelligence agencies in response to the recent deadly Bondi Beach gun attack.

He explained that the review would examine whether these agencies have proper powers, organization, procedures and ways of sharing information needed to ensure the safety of Australians.

A mass shooting targeted the Jewish community at Sydney's popular beach on Sunday, December 14 has left at least fifteen people dead and more than dozen injured.

Over 1,000 people were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah, which was mean to be a fun, family-friendly event with music, games and entertainment, when the shooting occurred.

One of the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

His 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who was shot by police and came out of a coma on Tuesday, has been formally charged by the police with 59 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

