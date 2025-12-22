Donald Trump Jr. gets stern warning from dad at Turning Point USA event

Donald Trump Jr got a stern warning from his father and US president after he took him on speakerphone while on stage at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest.
According to Independent, President Trump on Sunday, December 21, warned his son to deliver a “great speech”, otherwise he will be “fired.”
As the eldest son of the Republican president who was representing his father at the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, he told the crowd that he wanted to “call in a little guest” who could not make it to the event, but he wanted to make sure that he got a chance to say “hi” before revealing that he was calling “Mr President.”
In a video shared by the American businessman on his social media, the right-wing crowd could be heard erupting in cheers after Trump greeted them.
The 79-year-old said, “Oh, I wanna be with you. But I’ll be with you soon, and I just wanna say that nobody did more for me than Charlie, and there’s nobody better than Erika, and you are the greatest people on Earth.”
“I just wanted to thank you all, and I hope my son’s doing a good job representing me; otherwise, I’ll have to say, ‘You’re fired, Don. ‘You’re fired.’ So, thank you very much, and have a great day. I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn’t make a great speech, let me know about it, I’ll give him hell,” the elder Trump added.
Conservative leaders gathered in Phoenix for the AmericaFest conference, a four-day event organised by Turning Point USA.
The conference brought together prominent figures, including Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Don Jr.
