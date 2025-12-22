World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event

US President Trump warns Don Jr to ‘make great speech’ at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest

  • By Bushra Saleem
Donald Trump Jr. gets stern warning from dad at Turning Point USA event
Donald Trump Jr. gets stern warning from dad at Turning Point USA event

Donald Trump Jr got a stern warning from his father and US president after he took him on speakerphone while on stage at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest.

According to Independent, President Trump on Sunday, December 21, warned his son to deliver a “great speech”, otherwise he will be “fired.”

As the eldest son of the Republican president who was representing his father at the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, he told the crowd that he wanted to “call in a little guest” who could not make it to the event, but he wanted to make sure that he got a chance to say “hi” before revealing that he was calling “Mr President.”

In a video shared by the American businessman on his social media, the right-wing crowd could be heard erupting in cheers after Trump greeted them.

The 79-year-old said, “Oh, I wanna be with you. But I’ll be with you soon, and I just wanna say that nobody did more for me than Charlie, and there’s nobody better than Erika, and you are the greatest people on Earth.”

“I just wanted to thank you all, and I hope my son’s doing a good job representing me; otherwise, I’ll have to say, ‘You’re fired, Don. ‘You’re fired.’ So, thank you very much, and have a great day. I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn’t make a great speech, let me know about it, I’ll give him hell,” the elder Trump added.

Conservative leaders gathered in Phoenix for the AmericaFest conference, a four-day event organised by Turning Point USA.

The conference brought together prominent figures, including Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Don Jr.

It is worth noting that it was the first conference since the assassination of the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, in September.

Nigerian authorities secure release of 130 kidnapped Catholic schoolchildren

Nigerian authorities secure release of 130 kidnapped Catholic schoolchildren
Erika Kirk’s 'awkward' tongue slip sparks social media buzz

Erika Kirk’s 'awkward' tongue slip sparks social media buzz
Anthony Albanese booed at Bondi Beach memorial amid anger over antisemitism

Anthony Albanese booed at Bondi Beach memorial amid anger over antisemitism
World’s first wheelchair astronaut Michaela reaches space in historic journey

World’s first wheelchair astronaut Michaela reaches space in historic journey
Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion

Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion
US seizes second oil tanker off Venezuela's coast amid rising tensions

US seizes second oil tanker off Venezuela's coast amid rising tensions
Epstein files: Documents disappear from DOJ website, including Trump image

Epstein files: Documents disappear from DOJ website, including Trump image
St Michael’s Church gets approval to move tombstones for car park

St Michael’s Church gets approval to move tombstones for car park
Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks

Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks
Eight elephants tragically killed as train hits herd in Assam

Eight elephants tragically killed as train hits herd in Assam
When is winter solstice 2025? Here's everything you need to know

When is winter solstice 2025? Here's everything you need to know
US launches 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIL in Syria

US launches 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIL in Syria

Popular News

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt
3 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event

Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event
4 hours ago
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk
3 hours ago