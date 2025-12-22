Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

Reese Witherspoon has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting never-before-seen snaps with her daughter, Ava Phillippe.
A few days before celebrating Christmas Day, the Legally Blonde star took to her Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of her holiday party alongside her all-grown-up kids.
On Sunday, December 21, Witherspoon shared a carousel of photos with her family, celebrating the pre-Christmas days, accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read, "Making Merry."
In the viral pictures, the 49-year-old popular American actress and her daughter looked strikingly similar in matching black and metallic outfits in one photo.
Fans reaction over Reese Witherspoon's daughter:
As the photos garnered the attention of her fans, several netizens rushed to the comments section to express their confusion in identifying the real actress between the mother-daughter duo.
One fan noted, "Whoa, I had to double-take bc I didn’t know which one was you! So beautiful - both of you."
"So beautiful! She is your twin," another enthusiastically said.
While a third commented, "My goodness, you ladies are twins!"
For those unaware, Reese Witherspoon shares her daughter, Ava Phillippe, and a son, Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.
She is also the mother of her third child, Tennessee, whom she co-parents with her second ex-husband, Jim Toth.