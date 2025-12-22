Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

'The Morning Show' star drops pre-Christmas snaps with daughter on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter
Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

Reese Witherspoon has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting never-before-seen snaps with her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

A few days before celebrating Christmas Day, the Legally Blonde star took to her Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of her holiday party alongside her all-grown-up kids.

On Sunday, December 21, Witherspoon shared a carousel of photos with her family, celebrating the pre-Christmas days, accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read, "Making Merry."

In the viral pictures, the 49-year-old popular American actress and her daughter looked strikingly similar in matching black and metallic outfits in one photo.

Fans reaction over Reese Witherspoon's daughter: 

As the photos garnered the attention of her fans, several netizens rushed to the comments section to express their confusion in identifying the real actress between the mother-daughter duo.

One fan noted, "Whoa, I had to double-take bc I didn’t know which one was you! So beautiful - both of you."

"So beautiful! She is your twin," another enthusiastically said.

While a third commented, "My goodness, you ladies are twins!"

For those unaware, Reese Witherspoon shares her daughter, Ava Phillippe, and a son, Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.  

She is also the mother of her third child, Tennessee, whom she co-parents with her second ex-husband, Jim Toth. 

Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened

Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened
Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement

Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement
Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split
'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4

'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4
Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood

Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood
Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video

Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video
‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot

‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot
Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season

Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk
James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed

James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies at 46, tragic cause of death revealed
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance
Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild

Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild

Popular News

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs
42 minutes ago
Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse

Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse
52 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter
60 minutes ago