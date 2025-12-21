St Michael’s Church gets approval to move tombstones for car park

St Michael's Church in Boldmere, Birmingham, has received approval from the council to move its tombstones in order to create a new car park.
The main goal is to improve access to the church and ease the parking problems on surrounding streets.
As per ExpressUK, the church's plan to build a car park raised concerns about affecting historic graves.
The city council noted in its report that the project will involve moving several gravestones within the church and graveyard area.
Archdeacon of Aston supports the church’s car park plans and confirms that the project follows Church of England rules to make sure graves and memorials are respected.
Speaking at a council planning meeting this week, Coun Gareth Moore said, “I appreciate there is a sensitive aspect to this. But I do know the church in question and parking is an absolute nightmare in that area.”
As per the outlet, the car park will be built using a special no-dig grid system to prevent disturbing the graves.
Meanwhile, the council decided that the church's long term needs and continued use are more important than the impact on the graves, since the site does not have heritage and archaeological protection.