Erika Kirk’s 'awkward' tongue slip sparks social media buzz

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk goes viral after awkward AmericaFest moment

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Erika Kirk faced an awkward moment at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest when she made an embarrassing slip of the tongue while honouring a student with the Charlie Kirk Courage Award.

She was presenting the award to the Utah Valley University student Caleb Chilcutt when she fumbled her words which immediately became noticeable.

The 37-year-old said, "Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, gift, grit... it has been a long day."

She then tried to cover up her fumble, telling Chilcutt, "Trust me you're not a grifter, honey. It's all good."

He was presented with the courage award for his effort to memorialize Kirk's legacy on and off campus. 

Chilcutt made light of Erika's verbal mistake by humorously calling himself "Turning Point's favourite grifter" on his Instagram bio.

Erika's slip of tongue quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from people.

One user wrote, "Oops… that wasn't supposed to come out," while another penned, "She meant EXACTLY what she said."

The third user wrote of the awkward moment, "The tongue speaks what the heart knows subconsciously."

On September 10, American conservative activist Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.

