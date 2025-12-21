World
World’s first wheelchair astronaut Michaela reaches space in historic journey

An engineer from Germany has become the world's first wheelchair user to travel into space

German engineer Michaela Benthaus had made history as the world's first person in a wheelchair to travel to space.

Her historic 10-minute flight was organized with Blue Origin, the company founded by Jeff Bezos.

Benthaus, along with five other passengers, blasted off from Texas and reached a point just above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Seven years ago, Michaela suffered a spinal cord injury in a mountain biking accident but she never gave up on her dreams of becoming an astronaut.

Determined to pursue her goal, she contacted a retired space engineer online to explore whether her dream of becoming an astronaut could still be possible.

The agency then helped organize Michaela space flight with Blue Origin.

In a video shared by Blue Origin after landing, Benthaus, who works at the European Space Agency said, "It was the coolest experience! I didn't only like the view and the micro-gravity, but I also liked going up. That was so cool, every stage of going up."

For her space flight, she independently moved from her wheelchair into the capsule by using a bench from the hatch with Blue Origin providing special ground support equipments to assist her in entering and exiting.

The mission was Blue Origin's 16th suborbital space tourism flight but the cost of the trip has not been disclosed yet.

