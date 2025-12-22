World
Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse

A major incident has been declared in Shropshire after a sinkhole caused a canal to collapse in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch on Monday, December 22.

As per multiple reports, a fire control received reports at 4:22am that the canal bank had collapsed, releasing large amounts of water into the surrounding area.

Pictures from the scene show that part of the canal in Whitchurch has collapsed entirely, causing flooding concerns.

Two narrowboats sank into the hole early in the morning, while two more remain at the edge.

Firefighters used barge boards and water gates to control the flow of water and set up safe zones upstream and downstream of the collapsed canal.

An area of land next to the canal has been flooded as a result of the breach.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said on X, "Shropshire FRS is responding to a landslip affecting the canal in the Whitchurch area."

It added, "For everyone's safety, members of the public are kindly asked to remain away from the affected area, including Whitchurch Marina, while crews and partners manage the incident."

Fortunately, no one has been reported injured but about twelve residents living nearby boats have been evacuated and being temporarily housed at a welfare center in the former Whitchurch Police Station.

