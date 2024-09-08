Health

Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out

New study finds that more than half of the global population is lacking crucial nutrients

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
A new study has revealed that many people worldwide aren't getting enough essential vitamins and minerals in their diets.

The study published in The Lancet Global Health highlights the global shortage of 15 key micronutrients.

The study finds that more than half of the global population is lacking crucial nutrients such as calcium, iron, and vitamins C and E.

The team analyzed data from a range of sources, including the Global Dietary Database, the World Bank, and dietary surveys from 31 countries.

They assessed nutritional intake across 185 countries, dividing the data into 17 age groups from birth to 80 years old, plus an 80+ category.

The study focused on 15 essential vitamins and minerals: calcium, iodine, iron, riboflavin, folate, zinc, magnesium, selenium, thiamin, niacin, and vitamins A, B6, B12, C, and E.

The results were concerning. Most of the micronutrients studied were inadequately consumed by a significant portion of the population.

Iodine was notably deficient, affecting 68% of people globally, followed by vitamin E (67%), calcium (66%), and iron (65%).

Other nutrients like riboflavin, folate, and vitamins C and B6 also showed high rates of inadequate intake. 

