Red onion's surprising benefits for obese individuals with high blood pressure

Quercetin from the red onion helps in reducing blood pressure among high-blood pressure patients

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
A new study revealed the shocking benefits of red onion skin for people dealing with high blood pressure issues due to obesity.

According to Knowridge, research done by the University of Bonn in Germany suggested that extract from the red onion skin is helpful in lowering the blood pressure among high blood pressure patients.

When red onion skin is extracted, the key ingredient that comes out is quercetin. Quercetin is a plant chemical, also known as flavonoids, that has multiple health benefits.

Previous studies showed that quercetin is one of the most effective ingredients in preventing heart disease, which is because of its blood pressure-lowering abilities.

Moreover, for this study, researchers took 70 individuals who were overweight and had pre-hypertension or stage I high blood pressure.

All the participants were divided into two groups. One group received a daily dosage of 162 mg of quercetin from onion skin extract powder, while the second group was given the same dosage of placebo.

After six weeks of observation, it was found that the blood pressure of the people who got quercetin was reduced by an average of 3.6 mmHg as compared to the other group.

Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Medical clowns reduce hospital stays for children, study
Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Love to gossip? Scientists discover surprising benefits
Exposure to bright light at night increases type 2 diabetes risk, study
Study finds simple remedy to cut child's cold duration by 2 days
The ultimate guide to flawless skin: 5 essential daily habits
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Want to quit smoking? Here are top 3 ways revealed in new study
Ultra-Processed foods linked to increased heart disease risk, study