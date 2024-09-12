4 psychology books that will make you happier and smarter

Psychology is a diverse field focused on studying how humans behave and think with emotions, personalities, mental processes, and so much more.
It ultimately helps in making better decisions, handling tense situations, as well as reaching a good potential of your brain much faster.
Here are top four picks from this fascinating science that can help you take advantage of the power that comes from other’s mind along with your own.
1. Thinking, Fast and Slow – Daniel Kahneman
This book is regarded as the bible of overall psychology that deciphers how a person is constantly fighting to control his actions and behavior with the brain being split in two systems.
There are talks about errors in memory, making poor judgements, usage of logic, playing with the emotional side, and being influencing enough to cope with our heads.
2. Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus – John Gray
As the book’s name suggests, it covers everyone’s favorite hot topic: love and relationships.
While he has picked an interesting title for his copy, John Gray has defined just as engrossing pointers to help improve your relationships with the other gender by jotting down key differences between women and men.
Yeah, both of them are human beings after all, but actually tend to distinct ways of communications, specifically in conflict.
3. Stumbling On Happiness – Dan Gilbert
Once again, the title gives it away!
This publication examines the way minds simulate experiences to produce happiness, which is something all of us cravingly want more and more of.
Very cautiously, Daniel Gilbert has used latest discoveries in psychology to reveal that we know very little about ourselves as well as the people around us.
4. Descartes’ Error – Antonio R. Damasio
Fittingly, the main idea followed by Descartes’ Error is to absorbingly clear how the mind and the body are truly not disconnected.
It offers interesting case studies along with neuroscience to help clear the big picture of our emotions playing a key role in guiding logical thinking, thus making this read a good one for the psychology of emotions.