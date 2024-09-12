Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks

World

  by Web Desk
  September 12, 2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently dismissed a peace plan proposed by China and Brazil for the war in Ukraine calling it "destructive.”

As per Reuters, the plan, introduced in May, aimed to organize an international peace conference with equal participation from both Russia and Ukraine to discuss peace initiatives fairly.

However, Zelensky didn’t find the plan useful, as he believes both countries are not involving Kyiv in the discussions as they should.

He criticized the proposal, labeling it a mere political statement that didn’t respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Zelensky emphasised that Russian President Vladimir Putin must take concrete steps to show he is serious about ending the war.

Earlier, Putin had supported China's peace proposal and suggested that China, Brazil, and India could mediate future peace talks.

China’s previous 12-point peace plan was not well received in Ukraine, with the US accusing China of promoting Russia's narrative by not condemning the invasion.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, countries like the US and UK continue to show support for Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.

Recently, the US and UK promised almost $1.5 billion in aid to help Ukraine.

