Ivanka Trump pens emotional note for mother Ivana on third death anniversary

Ivanka Trump shared an emotional post on the third death anniversary of her mother, Ivana Trump.

Taking to Instagram, the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump shared throwback pictures of her mother with her and her siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as the family marks the third death anniversary of Ivana on Monday, July 14.

A former advisor to the president of the US wrote, “I love and miss you, Mom. Not a day goes by without you in my heart.”


Ivana died on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73, almost 22 years after her divorce from Trump.

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump's marriage and divorce:

The Republican president who is currently serving his second term in office married Czech-American businesswoman Ivana in 1977, PEOPLE reported. 

The couple remained famous in New York’s high society during the 1980s.

Ivana also held a key role in the Trump Organisation. She served as CEO, vice president of interior design, and president of Trump's Castle casino resort.

The couple had three children: Donald Jr. (1977), Ivanka (1981), and Eric (1984).

Trump and Ivana’s troubled marriage made headlines on Christmas holidays in 1989 after they were spotted fighting.

After marital issues and separation in 1989 following Trump’s relationship with model Marla Maples, the couple got officially divorced in 1990.

