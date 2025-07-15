Plants talk to animals? Scientists discover surprising connection

Researchers have found a shocking connection between plants and animals, hinting at potential communication between them.
According to BBC, a new study by a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University found that animals react to plants sounds.
In the groundbreaking research, scientists found animals could hear sounds made by plants.
They also discovered that female moths can hear the sound of tomato plants, and they avoid laying eggs on plants if they make distress sounds, which indicates that the plants are unhealthy.
The team was the first to show the world that plants make noises when distressed or unhealthy. Humans cannot hear these sounds, but bats, insects, and even some mammals can also hear them.
Prof. Yossi Yovel said, “This is the first demonstration ever of an animal responding to sounds produced by a plant. This is speculation at this stage, but it could be that all sorts of animals will make decisions based on the sounds they hear from plants, such as whether to pollinate or hide inside them or eat the plant."
For this study, researchers observed a series of carefully controlled experiments to make sure that moths were reacting to the tomato plant sounds.
Scientists in the next stage are planning to study the sounds of the different plants to see if animals react to them too or not.