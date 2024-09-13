Caballero's Bryde’s whale photo wins ocean photographer of the year

Underwater photographer Rafael Fernandez Caballero has been named the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024.
According to Deeper Blue, Caballero won the competition for his rare image of Bryde’s whale on the brink of eating a heart-shaped bait ball.
After becoming the best ocean photographer of the year, Caballero said, “This is a dream come true. Spectacular. Being a part of the best compilation of ocean photography this year and receiving the top recognition drives me to keep believing in what I do and to continue showcasing the ocean’s wonders.”
Caballero’s image was selected from over 15,000 images submitted by the finest surf, drone, coastal, and underwater photographers from all around the world.
Meanwhile, Ipah Uid Lynn was named the Female Fifty Fathoms 2024 award to encourage women to capture the underwater world.
Lynn after winning the award expressed, “Receiving the Female Fifty Fathoms Award is an incredible honour and validation of the passion and dedication I’ve poured into my work over the years. It feels surreal and deeply gratifying.”
“It’s a recognition that goes beyond personal achievement; it highlights the importance of storytelling through photography and the voices of women in this field,” she added.
Furthermore, Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain every year present the Ocean Photographer of the Year awards to encourage underwater photographers and to highlight the beauty of the oceans.