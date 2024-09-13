Health

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study

Researchers have discovered a surprisingly common high-protein food that may defy aging

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study

A new study has discovered that a commonly found food in our kitchens can play a significant role in keeping our brains younger.

It has been found out that about two out of three Americans face some level of cognitive decline as they reach the age of 70, which itself proves how important it is to include such foods in your diet that help sharpen the mind.

The researchers have declared eggs a powerhouse of protein that plays a key role in keeping the brain younger.

In a study published in the journal Nutrients, the researchers have discovered a direct link between egg consumption and better semantic memory and executive functioning.

Titled as the Rancho Bernardo Study, the research analyzed the data of 890 adults who were over the age of 55, participating in a long-term observational study.

The study examined participants’ egg intake and evaluated their cognitive skills, including executive function, memory recall, language skills, and mental adaptability.

This led to the result that participants who consumed more eggs had a smaller drop in fluency scores. The risk decreased by 0.1 with each increase in egg consumption category, concluding that increased egg intake can actually lower the risk of cognitive decline.

"Research has found this nutrient to have anti-inflammatory benefits, which may help protect against cognitive decline," said Keri Gans, the author of The Small Change Diet.

It has already been found earlier that choline, found in egg yolks, shares a direct link to better cognition, and the nutrients found in eggs help support brain function and are in fact considered a brain-friendly food.

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study

THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal

Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’

Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Health News

Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
4 psychology books that will make you happier and smarter
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Chronic steroid use could raise diabetes risk, study
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Newborn screening may predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Your biological age is linked to your grandparents’ education, study
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Red onion's surprising benefits for obese individuals with high blood pressure
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Medical clowns reduce hospital stays for children, study