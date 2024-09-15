Health

Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Include these 5 detox foods in your diet to say goodbye to the toxins naturally

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body
Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Detoxification refers to flushing out harmful toxins through the kidneys to give a healthy boost to the body. Toxins are the substances that negatively affect the body organs, tarnishing overall health.

Detoxing the body can be done by following a balanced diet, fasting, and exercising that supports healthy functions of the organs.

Here are the 5 superfoods to include in your diet to give your body a break from toxins and detoxify naturally.

1- Cruciferous Vegetables:

Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Cruciferous vegetables refer to the leafy and green vegies such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, spinach, and brussels sprouts. These vegetables are rich in insoluble fibers (fibers that take longer to digest) and add bulk to the stool, which can ease digestion and prevent constipation, resulting in flushed-out toxins.

2- Berries:

Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Seasonal berries like strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and cherry are packed with an abundance of antioxidants that help detoxify the body by providing protection against free radicals, resulting in the well-being of the body cells.

3- Citrus Fruits:

Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Citrus fruits are renowned for their vitamin C and high antioxidant content and play a significant role in maintaining healthy function of the immune system. In addition to this, citrus fruits also keep your body hydrated and provide glow to the skin. Common citrus fruits include oranges, lemons, grapefruits, clementines, etc.

4- Beetroot:

Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Beetroot is rich in fiber and antioxidants and plays a significant role in supporting healthy liver function and eliminating toxins from the body. It also prevents or reduces fatty deposits in the liver. Adding beetroot juice to your diet may prove to be an excellent choice to detoxify your blood.

5- Green Tea:

Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Green tea is well-known for its antioxidant properties and a compound called catechin that supports liver function and contributes to more efficient breakdown and elimination of toxins. Including green tea in your diet can also help combat inflammation and signs of cancer.

However, along with all these detox foods, it is crucial to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day, as it is considered the simplest and easiest thing to include in your daily routine to flush out those harmful toxins and hydrate the body.

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Health News

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Love cheese but struggling with weight? Try THESE smart choices to lose pounds
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Twice-yearly THIS injection cuts HIV risk by 96%!
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
4 psychology books that will make you happier and smarter
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Chronic steroid use could raise diabetes risk, study
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Newborn screening may predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods