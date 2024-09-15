Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body

Detoxification refers to flushing out harmful toxins through the kidneys to give a healthy boost to the body. Toxins are the substances that negatively affect the body organs, tarnishing overall health.
Detoxing the body can be done by following a balanced diet, fasting, and exercising that supports healthy functions of the organs.
Here are the 5 superfoods to include in your diet to give your body a break from toxins and detoxify naturally.
1- Cruciferous Vegetables:
Cruciferous vegetables refer to the leafy and green vegies such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, spinach, and brussels sprouts. These vegetables are rich in insoluble fibers (fibers that take longer to digest) and add bulk to the stool, which can ease digestion and prevent constipation, resulting in flushed-out toxins.
2- Berries:
Seasonal berries like strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and cherry are packed with an abundance of antioxidants that help detoxify the body by providing protection against free radicals, resulting in the well-being of the body cells.
3- Citrus Fruits:
Citrus fruits are renowned for their vitamin C and high antioxidant content and play a significant role in maintaining healthy function of the immune system. In addition to this, citrus fruits also keep your body hydrated and provide glow to the skin. Common citrus fruits include oranges, lemons, grapefruits, clementines, etc.
4- Beetroot:
Beetroot is rich in fiber and antioxidants and plays a significant role in supporting healthy liver function and eliminating toxins from the body. It also prevents or reduces fatty deposits in the liver. Adding beetroot juice to your diet may prove to be an excellent choice to detoxify your blood.
5- Green Tea:
Green tea is well-known for its antioxidant properties and a compound called catechin that supports liver function and contributes to more efficient breakdown and elimination of toxins. Including green tea in your diet can also help combat inflammation and signs of cancer.
However, along with all these detox foods, it is crucial to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day, as it is considered the simplest and easiest thing to include in your daily routine to flush out those harmful toxins and hydrate the body.