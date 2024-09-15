World

Kolkata medic assault case: Ex-college head booked for ‘tampering evidence’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Kolkata doctor assault case is getting one more shocking detail unfolded!

On Sunday, September 15, India’s federal police held the ex-head of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the accusation of tempering the evidence of the young medic’s brutal assault and murder case.

Former Principal Sandip Ghosh has been taken into custody, and a petition was filed against him on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported Reuters.

Additionally, the CBI has also taken Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of the police station, into custody due to his failure to protect the crime scene, resulting in lost and tampered evidence, revealed a source.

"We will respond to the charges in court,” said a senior Kolkata police officer of Mondal’s arrest. Meanwhile, no comments have been released from Mondal’s representations.

During an earlier hearing, the victim’s lawyer revealed that the “vaginal swabs” collected from the victim’s body should have been preserved at “4 degrees Celsius.” However, the doctors purposely did not follow the precautions, resulting in the destruction of the samples.

Additionally, the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, also said that in such kinds of cases, the initial five hours play a crucial role, and no one except the experts should be allowed entrance to the crime scene and capture photographs.

World News

US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy
US rejects Venezuela's claims of CIA plot to assassinate Maduro: ‘Baseless’
Jordan's king Abdullah appoints new prime minister following general election
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
China issues 'red alert' as Shanghai braces for potentially strongest cyclone in decades
France-England Channel tragedy: 8 migrants died in deadly crossing
Typhoon Yagi devastation in Myanmar: Death toll mounts to 74 in floods
NATO backs Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’
Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap
Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap